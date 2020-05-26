Officers Rescue Five After Fire Breaks Out At Two-Story Long Island Building

Responding police officers moved quickly to rescue five people during a fire at a two-story building on Long Island.

The blaze broke out around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 in Huntington Station.

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct officers Matthew Berube and Michael Haggerty and Emergency Service Section officers Giacomo Marchese and John Farrell responded to a 911 call reporting a fire at 1344 New York Ave. at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The two-story building consists of a commercial business on the ground floor and two apartments, front and rear, on the second floor.

The second floor was fully involved in flames upon the officers’ arrival.

Four residents of the rear apartment, a 6-year-old, a 15-year-old, and their parents were trapped on the roof. An adult female resident of the front apartment was still inside the building on the second floor. The ground floor was unoccupied.

Berube entered the burning building through a street-level entrance, climbed the stairs to the second floor, located the woman and safely escorted her out of the building, unharmed.

Marchese and Farrell set up an extension ladder at the rear of the building.

Marchese steadied the ladder as Farrell and Haggerty climbed to the roof. Farrell handed the 6-year-old to Haggerty who carried the child to safety.

The two officers then escorted the remaining family members safely off the roof. The four family members were transported to Huntington Hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.