Officer Hospitalized In East Meadow Investigating Domestic Dispute, Police Say

A man involved in a domestic dispute on Long Island became combative with police, injuring one officer attempting to take him into custody, authorities announced.

In East Meadow, officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to reports of an incident shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 29 on Gladmore Street.

According to a police spokesperson, upon arrival, it was determined that East Meadow resident Matthew Mulqueen, age 40, was involved in a dispute with a 35-year-old woman, causing damage to items in her home.

When officers attempted to place Mulqueen under arrest, the spokesperson said that he refused to comply with verbal commands and physically resisted until he could be taken into custody.

During the struggle, police said that an officer suffered a laceration to his left hand and he had to be treated for the injury at an area hospital.

Mulqueen was arrested and charged with:

Assault;

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief;

Third-degree criminal mischief;

Obstructing governmental administration;

Resisting arrest.

He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, May 30. No return court date has been announced.

