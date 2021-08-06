Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Nassau County Woman Charged With DWI After Fatal Crash

Main Avenue at North 26th Street in Wheatley Heights.
Main Avenue at North 26th Street in Wheatley Heights. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated following a single-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian on Long Island overnight.

Shawnet Earle, age 30, of Hempstead, was driving a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander in Wheatley Heights eastbound on Main Avenue at North 26th Street, when the vehicle struck a female pedestrian walking along Main Avenue at approximately 12:10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, Blanche Pope, age 60, of Wheatley Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

An adult passenger in the Mitsubishi was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries, and the other adult passenger was not injured, police said.

Earle was arrested for DWI. She was held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.    

