Nassau County Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of Knife, Handgun, Police Say

A 19-year-old is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a knife and a handgun during a traffic stop on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department reported that Iyel Adams Banton, of Central Islip, was arrested for the incident that happened in West Hempstead at about midnight on Sunday, Nov. 28.

NCPD said officers saw a gray 2007 Toyota Camry driving west on Hempstead Turnpike with no headlights.

The car was pulled over in the parking lot of 458 Hempstead Turnpike, NCPD said.

During the traffic stop, officers saw a knife in the center cupholder, police said.

NCPD said officers later discovered a 9mm handgun with no serial number in the rear seats of the car.

Police also recovered a bag containing 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition, authorities said.

Banton was arrested without further incident.

NCPD said Banton was charged with the following:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

A traffic infraction

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 28.

