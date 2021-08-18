Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Parents Accused Of Leaving 1-Year-Old In Hot SUV At Nassau Mall Parking Lot
Police & Fire

Nassau County Man Shot After Leaving Long Island Party

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the shooting.
The scene of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place outside a Long Island residence. 

Officers in Suffolk County responded to 95 Pine St., in Port Jefferson Station, after a 911 call reported a man shot at 11:40 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17.

When officers arrived they found Nassau County resident Angel Bermudez, of Freeport, in the backyard with two gunshot wounds, police said.

 Bermudez, age 26, had left a party inside the residence when he was shot. 

He was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. 

All calls will remain confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.