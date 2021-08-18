Nassau County Man Shot After Leaving Long Island Party

Police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place outside a Long Island residence.

Officers in Suffolk County responded to 95 Pine St., in Port Jefferson Station, after a 911 call reported a man shot at 11:40 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17.

When officers arrived they found Nassau County resident Angel Bermudez, of Freeport, in the backyard with two gunshot wounds, police said.

Bermudez, age 26, had left a party inside the residence when he was shot.

He was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.