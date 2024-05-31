Fair 75°

18-Year-Old Duo Rob Garden City Macy's, Police Say

Two teens were nabbed after they allegedly stole items from a Long Island mall, with one resisting arrest, police said.

Jeremy Higgins, age 18, was charged with robbery after he and another teen allegedly tried to steal from the Roosevelt Field Mall Macy's. 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps
It happened on Thursday, May 30 in Garden City.

The pair — Kayshawn King and Jeremy Higgins, both 18 — were at the Macy’s in the Roosevelt Field Mall when, just after 6 p.m., they reportedly attempted to steal hidden merchandise.

According to Nassau County Police, a 23-year-old employee tried to stop the teens; as he escorted them back into the store, Higgins attempted to flee.

Police said Higgins “physically resisted” the employee and after a brief struggle, both teens were arrested by authorities.

King and Higgins, who are both from Hempstead, are charged with petit larceny. Higgins faces an additional charge of robbery.

The two are each scheduled to be arranged at Hempstead’s First District Court on Friday, May 31. 

