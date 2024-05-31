18-Year-Old Duo Rob Garden City Macy's, Police Say

It happened on Thursday, May 30 in Garden City.

The pair — Kayshawn King and Jeremy Higgins, both 18 — were at the Macy’s in the Roosevelt Field Mall when, just after 6 p.m., they reportedly attempted to steal hidden merchandise.

According to Nassau County Police, a 23-year-old employee tried to stop the teens; as he escorted them back into the store, Higgins attempted to flee.

Police said Higgins “physically resisted” the employee and after a brief struggle, both teens were arrested by authorities.

King and Higgins, who are both from Hempstead, are charged with petit larceny. Higgins faces an additional charge of robbery.

The two are each scheduled to be arranged at Hempstead’s First District Court on Friday, May 31.

