Nassau County Man Found In Possession Of 20 Illegal Firearms, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Paul Carey
Paul Carey Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A Long Island man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of 20 illegal long guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Paul Carey, age 62, of Massapequa, was arrested in an incident that happened at 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said a 33-year-old woman working at a dental office reported that she saw Carey in possession of a handgun. 

She left the scene and called police.

Officers arrested Carey without incident and took him to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

Police said Carey was found to be in possession of the following:

  • 20 illegal long guns, 18 of which are “ghost guns”
  • Seven silencers
  • 61 high capacity magazines
  • About 3,000 rounds of ammunition

NCPD said Carey was charged with:

  • First-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon 

His arraignment was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17, authorities said.

