Nassau County Duo Nabbed With Drug During Traffic Stop, Police Say

A Long Island duo was allegedly nabbed with crack cocaine and heroin during a traffic stop in which one of the suspects attempted to flee from police.

George Williams, age 43, of Freeport, and Casey Daus, age 23, of Massapequa Park, were arrested on Tuesday, June 21 in Elmont.

According to detectives, officers stopped the couple driving a 2001 black Nissan Altima for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officers recovered multiple clear plastic bags believed to contain crack cocaine and heroin, said the Nassau County Police.

While officers were attempting to place Williams under arrest, he ran away but was captured after a foot pursuit, police said.

During the arrest, an officer injured his right hand and was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

Williams, who has a lengthy arrest history, was charged with:

Assault

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Obstructing governmental administration

Daus was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was also wanted on two warrants for possession of drugs, police said.

Both were held for arraignment.

