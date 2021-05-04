Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Motorist Wanted For Questioning After Hit-Run Long Island Crash Injuring Man With Special Needs

A man was injured on Tudor Lane in Middle Island.
A man was injured on Tudor Lane in Middle Island. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police investigators are seeking information after a man with special needs was found injured on a Long Island street.

According to investigators, a man was found injured in Middle Island on Tudor Lane, by the entrance to the Fairfield Apartment Complex, at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21 after apparently being struck by a car, police said.

The man was wearing a dark-colored Dockers rain jacket, blue jeans, and blue sneakers at the time of the crash.

Investigators said that the man was driven home by a passing motorist, and was later transported by family members to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An alert was issued as police are looking to talk to the motorist who drove the victim home, as well as anyone else who may have information about the incident. Anonymous calls can be made to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or by submitting a tip at www.P3Tips.com. 

