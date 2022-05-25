Mother In Custody For Driving Drunk With Toddler In Car In Syosset, Police Say

A 30-year-old woman on Long Island is facing felony charges after allegedly driving drunk with her toddler son in the car before crashing into a tree, police said.

In Syosset, a driver was traveling north on Route 135 shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, when she struck a tree on the side of the roadway near Exit 14W, according to a spokesperson from the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said that the driver, Amityville resident Dshawna Courtney, was found to be allegedly drunk during the crash investigation, and she was arrested without incident.

According to police, the driver’s 18-month-old child - who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash - suffered an abrasion to his neck, and Courtney was treated for a laceration to her head.

Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Courtney was arrested and charged with:

Driving while intoxicated;

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 16 under Leandra’s Law;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

She was held and scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, May 25 at First District Court in Hempstead.

