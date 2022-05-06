Men Steal Mercedes At Gunpoint From Woman In Wantagh, Police Say

Police on Long Island are searching for two men who allegedly pulled a gun on a woman and stole her 2020 Mercedes Benz.

The incident took place in Wantagh around 9 p.m., Thursday, May 5.

According to detectives, a 44-year-old woman parked her 2020 Mercedes-Benz on Ridgewood Drive; exited her vehicle, and proceeded to the passenger side to remove personal belongings.

As she removed items, the woman was approached by two Black males dressed in all-black clothing who claimed they were lost and requested directions, police said.

One of the men then pulled out a black handgun and demanded the key. The victim complied and the two men entered the vehicle and fled southbound on Wantagh Avenue, police said.

The victim told police a dark-colored older model SUV leave the scene following behind the suspects driving her vehicle.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.