Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Marinas Reopen For Personal Use In NY/CT/NJ
Police & Fire

Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing Generator From Long Island Lowe's, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man and woman are wanted by police on Long Island after allegedly stealing a generator from Lowe's in COmmack. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
A man and woman are wanted by police on Long Island after allegedly stealing a generator from Lowe's in COmmack. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Know them or this vehicle?

The Suffolk County Police Department released photos of a couple and their vehicle after they allegedly stole from Lowe’s in Commack.

A man and woman are accused of stealing a generator from Lowe’s on the Long Island Expressway on Monday, March 25. After walking out the generator, investigators said that the two fled in a silver Honda Accord with “noticeable” damage to the front passenger side quarter panel.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.