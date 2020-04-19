Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing Generator From Long Island Lowe's, Police Say

Know them or this vehicle?

The Suffolk County Police Department released photos of a couple and their vehicle after they allegedly stole from Lowe’s in Commack.

A man and woman are accused of stealing a generator from Lowe’s on the Long Island Expressway on Monday, March 25. After walking out the generator, investigators said that the two fled in a silver Honda Accord with “noticeable” damage to the front passenger side quarter panel.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

