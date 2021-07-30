Man, Woman Nabbed For Stealing Pocketbooks At Long Island Supermarkets, Police Say

A Long Island man and woman have been arrested after a vehicle crash when it was discovered they allegedly stole multiple pocketbooks from women at area supermarkets.

Suffolk County Police said Tariasha Smith, age 25, of West Babylon, was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta at the Lidl supermarket parking lot, in Oakdale, on Wednesday, Julyy 28, when she noticed a woman left her pocketbook in a shopping cart, while she was putting her groceries in her car.

Smith’s front-seat passenger, Robert Hengeveld, age 50, grabbed the pocketbook from Smith’s vehicle, according to police.

The pair then committed a similar theft at the ShopRite store in Patchogue, police said.

A short time later, Patrol Officer Vincent Maxwell spotted a vehicle matching the description of the larcenies northbound on Route 112, in Patchogue and initiated a traffic stop, said police.

Smith and Hengeveld gave the officers their ID, before fleeing northbound on Route 112 at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Officer Maxwell did not initiate a pursuit, and followed the vehicle from a safe distance, police said.

Smith lost control of her vehicle when she attempted to make a turn on Peconic Avenue in Medford and struck a tree at approximately 10:50 a.m., according to police

The pair fled on foot before being caught a very short time later by Maxwell and Officer Dennis Stewart, said police.

An investigation by detectives revealed Smith and Hengeveld were responsible for larcenies at the following locations.

Giunta's Meat Farms of Bohemia

ShopRite of Lake Ronkonkoma

ALDI supermarket of Patchogue

Stop & Shop, in Holbrook

Lidl supermarket in Patchogue

ShopRite of Patchogue

Hengeveld, who is undomiciled, and Smith were charged with:

Eight counts of grand larceny

Three counts of criminal possession of stolen property

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle

Detectives remind motorists to always be aware of your surroundings and keep an eye on your valuables at all times.

