Man, Woman Charged After Victim Found Shot To Death In Wooded Area On Long Island

Two suspects have been apprehended after a man was found shot to death in a wooded area on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers responded to the area in Coram behind 50 A Middle Country Road, after a person found a man shot just before 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

The victim, Branzel Bonner Jr., age 25, of Shirley, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday morning, Dec. 29, Suffolk County Police said two suspects have been arrested in connection to the case.

They are Riverhead residents Marcus Reid, age 23, and Monique Brown, age 28.

Both were charged with second-degree murder and have been arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.