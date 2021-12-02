Man Found Shot To Death In Wooded Area On Long Island

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a wooded area on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers responded to the area in Coram behind 50 A Middle Country Road, after a person found a man shot just before 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

The victim, Branzel Bonner Jr., age 25, of Shirley, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.