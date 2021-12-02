Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Officer On Long Island Indicted For Allegedly Filing False Information In Police Report
Police & Fire

Man Found Shot To Death In Wooded Area On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a wooded area on Long Island.
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a wooded area on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a wooded area on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers responded to the area in Coram behind 50 A Middle Country Road, after a person found a man shot just before 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

The victim, Branzel Bonner Jr., age 25, of Shirley, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.