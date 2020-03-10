Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man, Woman Accused Of Stealing $1.7K In Merchandise From Long Island Store

Zak Failla
A man and woman are wanted by police investigators on Long Island after stealing nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from an Ultra Beauty store location on Montauk Highway in Mastic. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

A man and woman are wanted on Long Island after allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from an Ultra Beauty store, police said.

Suffolk County Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and tracking down two suspects who allegedly stole assorted makeup items from Ulta Beauty on Montauk Highway in Mastic last month.

Police said that on Tuesday, Feb. 4, a man and woman walked into Ulta Beauty and stole approximately $1,700 worth of makeup from the store. In response, officials have released photos of the two suspects who were caught on camera during the shoplifting incident.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ identities or whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by submitting an anonymous tip online or calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

