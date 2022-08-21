Man, Woman Accused Of Assaulting Teenage Employee At Carle Place McDonald's

Two people were charged after police said they assaulted a teenage employee at a McDonald's on Long Island.

The incident happened at the fast-food restaurant located at 95 Westbury Ave. in Carle Place at about 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said 21-year-old Kianna Kouame, of Westbury, had an argument with the employee at the drive-thru window, and then entered the restaurant with 26-year-old Jhonny Escobar, of Mineola.

Kouame and Escobar are accused of going behind the counter and striking the teen multiple times before leaving the scene, police said.

Police said the victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police said Kouame and Escobar are each charged with:

Third-degree assault

Third-degree burglary

Endangering the welfare of a child

They are scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 21, NCPD said.

