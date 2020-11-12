Man Wanted For Using Forged Debit Cards To Make ATM Withdrawals At Long Island Dunkin' Donuts

Police are searching for a man who made withdrawals using a fraudulent debit card from an ATM inside a Long Island Dunkin' Donuts, and is believed to have made other illegitimate withdrawals from other ATMs throughout the county.

The unidentified man made withdrawals using a phony debit card at a Dunkin Donuts on Jericho Turnpike in Commack on June 19, June 20 and June 21 of 2020, Suffolk County Police said.

Police said it is believed that the man had made more fraudulent withdrawals at other Dunkin Donuts ATMs in Suffolk between May and July of this year.

Anyone who witnessed these incidents or recognize the pictured man are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers online, via the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS. Tips leading to the man's arrest will be met with a cash reward.

