Man Wanted For Stealing Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Items From Long Island Home Depot

Recognize him?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a power washer from an area Home Depot last month.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers this week as they attempt to track down a man who stole a RYOBI Honda power washer from Home Depot on Middle Country Road at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25.

The power washer had an estimated value of $345.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

