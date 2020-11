Police are searching for a man whole stole merchandise from a Long Island Walmart.

The man stole from the Walmart location at the Centereach Mall on Saturday, Oct. 24 at approximately 8:50 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will extend a cash reward to anyone who offers information leading to the man's arrest via their website, the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

