Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Walmart

Christina Coulter
A surveillance image of the wanted man Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
A surveillance image of the vehicle that the wanted man used to leave the scene. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are looking to the public to identify a man who stole from a Long Island Walmart location. 

According to police, the incident took place in Setauket at a Walmart on Nesconset Highway at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, according to Suffolk County.

 The man fled in a newer model white Subaru, police said, possibly an Impreza hatchback. 

Those who recognize the man or witnessed the crime are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers online, via the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

