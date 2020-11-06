Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Walmart

Police are looking to the public to identify a man who stole from a Long Island Walmart location.

According to police, the incident took place in Setauket at a Walmart on Nesconset Highway at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, according to Suffolk County.

The man fled in a newer model white Subaru, police said, possibly an Impreza hatchback.

Those who recognize the man or witnessed the crime are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers online, via the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

