Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Store

Zak Failla
A man is wanted after allegedly stealing a reptile lighting kit from Petco in Lake Grove. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Know him?

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who allegedly stole from a Long Island pet store earlier this year.

An alert was issued and surveillance photos released by the Suffolk County Police Department for a man who allegedly stole a reptile lighting kit from Petco on New Moriches Road in Lake Grove on Thursday, March 19.

The reptile lighting kit had a value of approximately $70, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

