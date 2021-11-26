Contact Us
Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Business, Police Say

Zak Failla
A man is wanted for stealing from a Long Island business.
Know him?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who was caught on camera after allegedly stealing from an area business.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert and released a photo of a suspect who allegedly entered Ocean State Job Lot on East Jericho Turnpike in East Northport at approximately noon on Thursday, Nov. 18, stole merchandise, and proceeded to walk out without attempting to pay for the items, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

