Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing $720 Worth Of Items From Long Island CVS

Zak Failla
A man is wanted after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of electric razors from a Port Jefferson store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A man is wanted on Long Island after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of electric razors from CVS, police said.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they attempt to identify and locate a man who allegedly shoplifted from CVS on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson earlier this month.

According to police, a man walked into CVS shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, and walked out with electric razors that had a value of approximately $720 without paying.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

