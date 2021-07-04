Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing $300 Worth Of Items From Long Island Store

Zak Failla
Suffolk County Police investigators released photos of a man wanted for allegedly stealing $300 from an area store. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

New surveillance photos have been released of a wanted man who was caught on camera stealing hundreds of dollars worth of clothing from a Long Island Kohl’s location, police said.

Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section detectives are attempting to track down a man who allegedly robbed Kohl’s on Montauk Highway in Shirley earlier this month.

The man said that a suspect in an Air Jordan hat stole approximately $300 worth of Nike clothing from Kohl’s at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 before fleeing on a yellow dirt bike that was operated by a second man.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

