ID Released For 32-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Crash
Man Wanted For Stealing $230 Worth Of Items From Long Island Target

Zak Failla
A man allegedly stole noise-canceling headphones from Target in Setauket.
A man allegedly stole noise-canceling headphones from Target in Setauket. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Know him?

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target location last month.

According to Suffolk County Police, the man stole noise-canceling headphones from Target on Pond Path in Setauket at approximately 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24.

The headphones had a value of approximately $230. In a surveillance photo released by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, the man can be seen wearing a camouflage jacket, mask, with sunglasses. No other descriptive information on the suspect or shoplifting incident has been released by investigators.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

