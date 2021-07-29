Man Steals Pink Sweatshirt, Fights With Officers In Nassau County, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a pink sweatshirt from an area fitness center and then fought with police, injuring one when he returned wearing the shirt.

Suffolk County resident Dwight Clermont, age 25, of Amityville, was arrested on Sunday, July 25 at Xsport Fitness in East Garden City, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, police responded to Xsport Fitness, located at 630 Old Country Road, for a man who selected a pink sweatshirt from a retail rack and put it on before passing all points of purchase, while making no attempt to pay for the merchandise.

Police said that during the investigation, the man, identified as Clermont, returned back to the location wearing the stolen merchandise.

Officers attempted to place him under arrest, but he refused to comply and resisted arrest. After a brief struggle, he was placed into custody and transported for arrest processing without further incident.

During the struggle, an officer sustained an injury resulting in substantial pain and extreme swelling to his right elbow causing a hematoma, police said.

Clermont was charged with:

Assault;

Petit larceny;

Resisting arrest.

He will be arraigned on Tuesday, July 27, in Mineola.

