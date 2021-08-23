Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
Breaking News: Four-Alarm Nassau County House Fire Breaks Out
Man Shot, Killed In Front Of His Long Island Home

Joe Lombardi
The area where the shooting happened on Lake Drive in Wyandanch.
The area where the shooting happened on Lake Drive in Wyandanch. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a Long Island man was shot and killed in front of his home.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23 in Wyandanch.

The 20-year-old victim was shot during an altercation with another person while standing in front of the home, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, identified as Alonte Shipp, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

