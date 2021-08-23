Man Shot, Killed In Front Of His Long Island Home

A suspect is at large after a Long Island man was shot and killed in front of his home.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23 in Wyandanch.

The 20-year-old victim was shot during an altercation with another person while standing in front of the home, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, identified as Alonte Shipp, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

