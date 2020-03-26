Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: 1,104 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed On Long Island As State Total Hits 37,258
Police & Fire

Man Shot During Standoff With Police On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Middle Island man was shot by police after allegedly pointing a rifle at officers.
A Middle Island man was shot by police after allegedly pointing a rifle at officers. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Long Island man was shot by police after allegedly threatening officers with a rifle and barricading himself inside his home.

Christopher Malerba, 49, of Middle Island, was shot and injured by Suffolk County Police on Wednesday, March 25, following a stand-off at his home, Suffolk County Police said.

The incident began around 2:20 p.m. when the department's Hostage Negotiation Team and Emergency Service Section responded to 40 Bailey Road after a 911 call from a concerned person reporting Malerba, had made homicidal and suicidal statements, police said.

Officers were able to establish and maintain a dialogue with Malerba who had barricaded himself inside the residence.

At one point, Malerba exited the home and pointed a rifle at officers on the scene. Police shot him and he went back into the house. A short time later, Malerba re-emerged from the house without the rifle and was taken into custody around 5 p.m., police said.

Malerba was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital via ambulance in stable condition. There were no other injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.