Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By SUV On Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
New York Avenue, near East 12th Street in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by an SUV on a Long Island roadway overnight. 

It happened around 2:30 a.m.  Sunday, Sept. 5 in Huntington Station.

Ishmael Haughten, age 64,  was driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander northbound on New York Avenue, just north of East 12th Street, when his vehicle struck the male pedestrian who stepped into the lane of travel, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. 

Haughten, of Brooklyn, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the pedestrian’s identity or the crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

