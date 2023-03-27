Contact Us
Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car On New Hyde Park Roadway

The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Long Island.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26 in New Hyde Park on Hillside Avenue near North 4th St.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, the 69-year-old was struck by a 2016 Chrysler, being driven by a 74-year-old man.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

