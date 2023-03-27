Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car On New Hyde Park Roadway

A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Long Island.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26 in New Hyde Park on Hillside Avenue near North 4th St.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, the 69-year-old was struck by a 2016 Chrysler, being driven by a 74-year-old man.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.