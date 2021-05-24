Man Rescued After Long Island House Fire Breaks Out

Fast-acting police officers on Long Island came to the rescue of a man who found himself trapped when a fire broke out in his home.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department responded to a home in Shirley on Floyd Road at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, where there were reports of smoke coming from the second floor of the residence.

Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said that Officers Kyle Negrin and Harrison Dow arrived at the scene and were alerted that the man was possibly still inside the home as the roof and the second floor were both on fire.

The officers entered the residence through a rear entrance and found the 51-year-old man on the second floor and were able to escort him out of the house.

Cameron said that the man was evaluated at the scene of the fire and was uninjured. Negrin was taken to the Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

