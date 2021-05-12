Man Rescued After Kayak Flips In Great South Bay

A kayaker found himself in a perilous position in the Great South Bay after overturning and struggling to get back to shore without assistance, police said.

Suffolk County Police Marine officers on patrol near Buoy 7 in the Fire Island Inlet found an overturned kayak in the water at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, without its operator in the area.

Police said that a few hundred feet away, Officers Robert Jenkins and Raymond Cairo found the man, Benjamin Chen, age 31, of Flushing, still in the water clinging to the side of another man’s kayak.

The man in the second kayak was able to return the two of them to shore with Chen still hanging on.

Jenkins and Cairo brought Chen, who was wearing a life jacket, onboard Marine Kilo and transported both him and his kayak to shore. The other kayaker was also able to make it to shore safely without further incident once Chen was rescued.

Chen was treated on the boat for exposure to the cold water and discharged after Marine Kilo returned to shore.

