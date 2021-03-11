Man Nabbed After Violent Robbery Of Long Island Jewelry Store, Police Say

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Kathy Reakes
John Hernandez
John Hernandez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly walking into a Kay Jewelers store and smashing cases with a bat and grabbing jewels before fleeing the store, according to police.

The incident took place around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, March 8, in Hicksville, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, John Hernandez, age 22, unknown address, entered Kay Jewelers, at 600 Broadway Mall withdrew a small bat, and began smashing the glass display cases.

After removing numerous pieces of jewelry and putting them into his backpack, he then fled the store, police said.

Responding officers began a search and located the subject, Hernandez, in the rear of a Maple Place home and placed him into custody without further incident, police said.

 The backpack, which contained over $18,000 of store merchandise, was recovered, they added.

Hernandez was charged with:

  • Two counts of robbery
  • Possession of a weapon
  • Two counts of criminal mischief 
  • Grand larceny
  • False personation

He was arraigned in Mineola on Tuesday, March 9.

