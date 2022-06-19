Contact Us
Man Killed In Crash Near Wantagh Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Wantagh Avenue and Lea Ann Lane in Wantagh.
Wantagh Avenue and Lea Ann Lane in Wantagh.

One person was killed in a crash between a  pickup truck and motorcycle near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, June 19 in Wantagh.

A male operating the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Wantagh Avenue when it was involved in the crash with a Ford F-150 near the intersection of Lea Ann Lane, Nassau County Police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician at approximately 2:10 p.m. 

His identity and age have not yet been released.

The driver of the F-150 remained at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

