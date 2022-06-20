ID Released For Man Killed In Crash Near Wantagh Intersection

The identity has been released of a man killed in a crash between a pickup truck and motorcycle near a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, June 19 in Wantagh.

A male operating the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Wantagh Avenue when it was involved in the crash with a Ford F-150 near the intersection of Lea Ann Lane, Nassau County Police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician at approximately 2:10 p.m.

He's now been identified as Michael Bozzo, age 49, of Wantagh.

The driver of the F-150 remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

