Man Killed In Chain-Reaction Long Island Crash

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a chain-reaction Long Island crash involving four vehicles.
It happened around 5 p.m. Monday, May 24 in Huntington.

Mark Bernzweig, age 50, of Huntington, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord westbound on Jericho Turnpike when he collided with a 2018 Lexus RX350 being driven by Denise O’Grady, age 51, of Huntington, who was attempting to make a left turn onto Jericho Turnpike from southbound Werner Road, Suffolk County Police said.

The Honda continued westbound on Jericho Turnpike where it struck a 2013 Nissan Rogue being driven by Ester Lopez-Dominguez, age 26, of Huntington, and a 2012 Nissan Versa being driven by Alexis Selmar, age 23, of Huntington, according to police. Both vehicles were stopped eastbound on Jericho Turnpike, waiting at a light at Warner Road, police said.

Bernzweig was transported to Huntington Hospital where he died. Detectives are investigating if Bernzweig suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Selmar was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with non-life-threatening injuries. O’Grady and Lopez-Dominguez were not injured.

All vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

