Man Killed After Being Struck By Jeep On Roadway In Lake Success

Police are investigating after a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a Long Island roadway.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 in Lake Success.

While attempting to cross in the vicinity of 1100 Marcus Ave., from the south side to the north side, the male pedestrian was struck by a 2020 Jeep traveling westbound on Marcus Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The 67-year-old man suffered multiple injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:55 a.m. Monday by a hospital physician, said police.

His identity has not yet been released.

The male driver, age 43, remained at the scene.

The vehicle was brake and safety checked prior to being impounded.

The investigation is ongoing.

