Man Found In Possession Of Handgun During Party At Carle Place Hotel, Police Say

A 40-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police said he was found in possession of a semi-automatic handgun during a party a hotel on Long Island.

Officers responded to Homewood Suites, which is located at 40 Westbury Ave. in Carle Place, on Sunday, March 6, after receiving a report of a person in need of medical assistance and a person in possession of a handgun, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Investigators determined that a 16-year-old boy had suffered a laceration to his forehead during the party, which was being held for him, NCPD said.

A dispute broke out during the party between two men, and Reginald Dalcime, of Georgia, retrieved a loaded Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun during the gathering, police said.

Police located the firearm and arrested Dalcime at about 1:10 a.m., authorities said.

NCPD said no other injuries were reported.

Police reported that Dalcime was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Reckless endangerment

His arraignment was scheduled for Monday, March 7, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.