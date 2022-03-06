Contact Us
Man Found In Possession Of Handgun During Party At Carle Place Hotel, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Homewood Suites, located at 40 Westbury Ave. in Carle Place
Homewood Suites, located at 40 Westbury Ave. in Carle Place Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A 40-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police said he was found in possession of a semi-automatic handgun during a party a hotel on Long Island.

Officers responded to Homewood Suites, which is located at 40 Westbury Ave. in Carle Place, on Sunday, March 6, after receiving a report of a person in need of medical assistance and a person in possession of a handgun, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Investigators determined that a 16-year-old boy had suffered a laceration to his forehead during the party, which was being held for him, NCPD said. 

A dispute broke out during the party between two men, and Reginald Dalcime, of Georgia, retrieved a loaded Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun during the gathering, police said. 

Police located the firearm and arrested Dalcime at about 1:10 a.m., authorities said. 

NCPD said no other injuries were reported.

Police reported that Dalcime was charged with:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child
  • Fourth-degree criminal mischief 
  • Reckless endangerment

His arraignment was scheduled for Monday, March 7, police said.

