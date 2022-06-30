Man Found Dead Floating On Water In Long Beach

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the water on Long Island.

The 75-year-old man found floating in on Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. on Reynolds Channel in Long Beach and the body was recovered by Nassau County Police Marine Bureau Boat Six.

The man was pronounced dead by a Long Beach Fire Department Medic at scene.

The aided had been previously reported as a Missing Person by Long Beach Police.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

