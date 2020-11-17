Man Found Dead Behind Long Island Restaurant

Police are investigating the death of a man found behind a Long Island restaurant.

The man was found dead around 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16, after police responded to the rear lot of Ruby Tuesday, located at 403 Commack Road, in Deer Park, after a report of an injured person, Suffolk County Police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult man lying dead on the ground. The man appeared to have sustained a head injury, police said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, police said.

The man's identity has not been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers 800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.