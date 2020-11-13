Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Dies In Raging Long Island House Fire

Kathy Reakes
A man was killed during a house fire on Long Island.
A man was killed during a house fire on Long Island. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed during a roaring house fire on Long Island.

The blaze began around 1:17 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, at 37 Peconic Bay Avenue in North Sea, in the Roses Grove community, said Southhampton Police Lt. Susan Ralph.

The Noth Sea Fire Department responded and requested further assistance from Sag Harbor and Southampton Fire Departments. 

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames, Ralph said.

As crews were extinguishing the fire a man was located in the residence and died in the residence, she added.

 Southampton Town Fire Marshals and the Suffolk County Police Department Arson Squad responded to assist Southampton Town Detectives with the investigation.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

