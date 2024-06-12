Mostly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

Woman Injures Cop After Refusing To Leave UBS Arena: Police

A Westchester County woman was arrested on Long Island after she refused to leave UBS Arena, injuring an officer in the process.

Nancy Zhingri, age 31, of Ossining.

Nancy Zhingri, age 31, of Ossining.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The Nassau County incident took place in Elmont on Tuesday, June 11.

At about 11:50 p.m., police arrived at UBS Arena, located at 2400 Hempstead Turnpike.

Nancy Zhingri, a 31-year-old from Ossining, was reportedly refusing to leave the sports and concert venue, despite multiple lawful commands.

As she was being placed under arrest, Zhingri allegedly injured an officer.

Both the Zhingri and the officer were taken to local hospitals.

She is charged with assault and criminal trespassing and is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Wednesday, June 12. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE