The Nassau County incident took place in Elmont on Tuesday, June 11.

At about 11:50 p.m., police arrived at UBS Arena, located at 2400 Hempstead Turnpike.

Nancy Zhingri, a 31-year-old from Ossining, was reportedly refusing to leave the sports and concert venue, despite multiple lawful commands.

As she was being placed under arrest, Zhingri allegedly injured an officer.

Both the Zhingri and the officer were taken to local hospitals.

She is charged with assault and criminal trespassing and is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Wednesday, June 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.