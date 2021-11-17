Contact Us
Man Dies From Injuries Sustained In Nassau County Crash, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
NCPD said the crash happened at the intersection of Jerusalem Avenue and Newbridge Road in North Bellmore.

A 70-year-old man has died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle on Long Island. 

Muhammed Younis, of Bellmore, was pronounced dead by hospital staff, the Nassau County Police Department reported on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17.

Younis was struck by a 2015 GMC at the intersection of Jerusalem Avenue and Newbridge Road in North Bellmore at about 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, NCPD reported.

Police said the 41-year-old man who was driving the GMC remained at the scene. 

