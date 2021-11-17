Man Dies From Injuries Sustained In Nassau County Crash, Police Say

A 70-year-old man has died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle on Long Island.

Muhammed Younis, of Bellmore, was pronounced dead by hospital staff, the Nassau County Police Department reported on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17.

Younis was struck by a 2015 GMC at the intersection of Jerusalem Avenue and Newbridge Road in North Bellmore at about 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, NCPD reported.

Police said the 41-year-old man who was driving the GMC remained at the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.