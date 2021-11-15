Man Struck, Critically Injured In Nassau County Crash, Police Say

Police are investigating after a 70-year-old man was struck by a vehicle at a Long Island intersection and hospitalized with critical injuries.

The Nassau County Police Department reported that the crash happened in North Bellmore at about 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15.

A 41-year-old man was driving a 2015 GMC when the vehicle struck the 70-year-old man at the intersection of Jerusalem Avenue and Newbridge Road, NCPD said.

Police said the 70-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the GMC remained at the scene, NCPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.