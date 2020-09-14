Man Dies From Injuries After Crash At Busy Long Island Intersection

A man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash at a busy Long Island intersection.

The crash happened Saturday, Sept. 12 in North Patchogue.

Edisson Chocho-Uzho, 24, of Patchogue, was driving a 2010 Acura southbound on North Ocean Avenue, attempted to make a left turn onto eastbound Shaber Road when the vehicle collided with a Kawasaki motorcycle traveling northbound on North Ocean Avenue, Suffolk County Police.

The driver of the motorcycle, now identified as Gerard Gutman, 29, of Sayville, was taken via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Early Sunday evening, Sept. 13, police announced Guzman died from his injuries.

Chocho-Uzho and a 23-year-old passenger in the vehicle were both transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Chocho-Uzho was issued a summons for driving without a license. The motorcycle and vehicle were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

