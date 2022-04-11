Man Dies At Hospital After Being Struck By School Bus In Merrick

A man has died at the hospital weeks after he was struck by a school bus on Long Island.

The crash happened in Merrick at about 12:40 p.m. on Monday, March 28, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police reported that a school bus with no children on board was involved in a crash with a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck near the intersection of Benson Lane and Merrick Avenue.

The crash caused the bus to travel east over a sidewalk and strike Marc Kopman, age 70, of Merrick, critically injuring him, NCPD reported.

The bus then crashed into Merrick Park Cleaners and Tailors, located at 36 Merrick Avenue, police said.

NCPD reported that Kopman was pronounced dead by hospital staff on Saturday, April 9.

Police said the drivers of the school bus and the Ford were treated for minor injuries following the crash.

