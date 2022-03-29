Man Struck By School Bus In Merrick, Hospitalized In Critical Condition

A 70-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a school bus on Long Island.

The crash happened in Merrick at about 12:40 p.m. on Monday, March 28.

The school bus with no children on board was traveling south on Merrick Avenue when it was involved in a crash at Benson Lane with a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

The crash caused the bus to travel east, drive over a sidewalk and strike the man, police said.

The bus then collided with Merrick Park Cleaners and Tailors, which is located at 36 Merrick Avenue, NCPD reported.

The 63-year-old man who drove the bus and the 61-year-old man who drove the Ford were both treated for minor injuries and released from an area hospital, police said.

NCPD Motor Carrier unit responded to inspect the two vehicles, and the Town of Hempstead Building Department inspected the building, which has since been boarded up, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. No criminality is suspected at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

