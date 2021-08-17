Man Dies After Being Struck By Car While Crossing Nassau County Street

A 62-year-old man has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car on Long Island.

Ernst Urysse, of Elmont, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Sunday, Aug. 15, Nassau County Police said.

NCPD said the crash happened at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 in Valley Stream.

Police said Urysse was crossing north in front of 175 East Merrick Road, when he was hit by a black 2018 Honda Civic going west on East Merrick Road.

Urysse was taken to South Nassau Hospital.

The 28-year-old driver stayed at the scene.

Police said there are no charges at this time.

