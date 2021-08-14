Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car On Long Island Roadway

A person was seriously injured after being struck by a car on a busy Long Island roadway overnight.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, in Valley Stream.

The male victim, age 62, was crossing northbound in front of 175 E. Merrick Road when he was struck by a black-colored 2018 Honda Civic traveling westbound, Nassau County Police said.

The victim was transported to South Nassau Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda, a 28-year-old man, remained on the scene.

"There is no criminality at this time," said Nassau County Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

